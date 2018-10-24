JERSEY - Stanley A. Hanold, 67, of Brighton, faces a charge of criminal sexual assault in addition to a charge of indecent solicitation of a child in Jersey County.

The Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten released the charge information below on Hanold Wednesday afternoon.

The alleged act occurred on or about the first day of September, 2018, in Jersey County, the court document said. The victim was a female minor, under 18 years of age.

If convicted, the first count of criminal sexual assault carries a sentence of four to 15 years in a Department of Corrections facility, and three years to life with mandatory supervised release, no probation or conditional discharge, a fine of up to $25,000 and mandatory medical testing and restitution.

If convicted, count two has a sentence of three to seven years in Department of Corrections, two years mandatory supervised release or probation with a conditional discharge not to exceed four years, periodic imprisonment of 18-30 months, and a fine of up to $25,000.

Hanold was served a warrant at his residence in the 19000 block of Deer Run Lane, Brighton for the two counts. His bond has been set at $100,000.

