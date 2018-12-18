ALTON - A few days of renovation work with no disruption to patient care have resulted in a spruced-up Alton Memorial Convenient Care.

Robin Kleiner, practice administrator, says the new flooring and blinds have definitely brightened the office at 5520 Godfrey Road.

“We just needed a minor facelift,” Kleiner says. “The flooring used to be carpet. With the new flooring, we wanted to maintain a very clean space for our patients. The new blinds give us better curb appeal.”

The new vinyl flooring has the look of hardwood, creating a modern, aesthetic and comfortable feel for patients, while being durable and easy to clean, especially important in the health care environment.

“Our patients have complimented us on the new flooring,” Kleiner said.

Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week, Alton Memorial Convenient Care offers same-day, walk-in care for minor illnesses and injuries for adults and children when seeing your primary care or specialist won’t work in your schedule. The BJC providers, including two physicians, two full-time nurse practitioners, six part-time nurse practitioners and four medical assistants, are able to follow up directly with any BJC physician regarding your care.

Convenient Care will have modified hours for the upcoming holidays. It will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24; and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31; it will be closed on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

“We offer extended hours to your primary care physician and bill the same as a primary care office, so lower co-payments,” Kleiner said. “Our goal is to save our patients medical costs for minor issues that are acute.”

For more information about Alton Memorial Convenient Care, please visit www.bjcmedicalgroup.org/Practices.

