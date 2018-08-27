9th annual SIUE Athletics golf benefit
EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE Athletics held its ninth-annual golf outing Sat., Aug. 25 at Gateway National Golf Links.
SIUE Athletics thanks all of the participants and sponsors for their generous support:
The winners:
1st Place - A Flight
51 - Derrick Missey, Jeff Missey, Dennis Faust, Garrett Overman
2nd Place - A Flight
53 - Taylor Cox, Danny Gorman, Dalton Charboneau, Mitchell Homb
1st Place - B Flight (won two-way scorecard playoff)
63 - Chad Opel, Jason Abernathy, Mike Hurt, Dennis Sollberger
2nd Place - B Flight
63 - Scott Seidl, Scott Peters, Eric Ham, Kyle Lickenbrock
Skins
Eagle 3 on #6 and Eagle 2 on #16 - Cox, Gorman, Charboneau, Homb
Closest to the Hole
#4 - Keith Doehring (2 feet, 3 inches)
#12 - Craig Louer (11 inches)
Longest Drive
Ladies #3 Tammy Byers
Men's #18 Kyle Lickenbrock
Cougar Shootout, presented by BAM Marketing, $500 winner
Kevin Pinkas, 5 feet, 2 inches to the pin