ST. LOUIS — As many people are planning their post-Thanksgiving shopping gift list, look no further than rolling up a sleeve. The American Red Cross, 99.1 JOY FM, and BOOST RADIO encourage community members to help save lives by giving blood at the 12th annual Perfect Gift Blood Drive Friday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at three locations in the Greater St. Louis area and one location in Southwestern Illinois.

Right now, the Red Cross has an emergency blood shortage. Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning and a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give at this blood drive to overcome this current shortage. Volunteer blood drive hosts are also critically needed to stop the shortage from continuing throughout winter.

This year the Red Cross, 99.1 JOY FM and BOOST RADIO hope to collect over 630 lifesaving blood donations. Those who present to donate will receive a light blue, Red Cross T-shirt and a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last. Since 2010, this drive has collected over 6,235 donations.

“JOY FM, BOOST RADIO and their listeners have been extremely generous to us in making this such a successful blood drive over the last 11 years,” said Chris Baker, Regional Donor Services Executive, American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas Region. “They always lend us a helping hand by hosting this blood drive at a critical time and this year is no exception with our Emergency shortage. We are truly grateful for our partnership and hope to have another great blood drive this year to help patients in need.”

The 12th annual Perfect Gift Blood Drive locations are listed below:

Missouri:

Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave., O’Fallon, Mo. 63366

First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Road, Arnold, Mo. 63010

West Hills Community Church, 13250 S. Outer 40, Town and Country, Mo. 63017

Illinois:

Enjoy Church, 251 Regency Park, O’Fallon, Ill. 62269

How to donate blood

To make an appointment for this drive, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: joyfm/boost, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

