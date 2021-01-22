CHICAGO – The Mega Millions game is the hottest ticket in town with Illinois Lottery players from all over the State playing for an estimated $970 million jackpot in tonight’s draw.

Mega Millions has already made millionaires across Illinois during this historic roll series, with two players from Elk Grove Village and Chicago scooping $1 million Mega Millions prizes in the past two weeks.

From the skyscrapers of the Windy City to the sweet sprawls of its smaller towns, Illinois is full of winners. But what if you could make every single person in your town a millionaire? In some small towns across the State, the winning Mega Millions ticket could make this happen. Sharing is caring, right?!

With just shy of a billion dollars up for grabs, players in towns like Hutsonville, McClure, and Allendale could make this neighborly dream a reality. In fact, there are around 454 towns across Illinois where if a player won the Mega Millions jackpot and shared it with each person in town, everyone could end up a millionaire.

There are multiple ways to play, so it’s never been easier for Illinois residents 18 years of age and older to get in on the fun and purchase an Illinois Lottery ticket. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. When visiting a retailer, the Illinois Lottery reminds players to practice safe social distancing and adhere to the store’s safety measures.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Multiplier for an additional $1. The game is played every Friday and Tuesday night, with the next draw taking place Friday, January 22 at 10 p.m. (CT).

