EDWARDSVILLE - Luke Clark knows the importance of showing gratitude, and the eighth-grader goes out of his way to be kind to students, faculty and staff at Liberty Middle School.

For his kindness, Luke Clark is a Gerard Fischer Student of the Month for Liberty Middle School and the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

“Luke is a quiet kid, with a huge heart,” his teachers say. “During Luke's time at Liberty he's always left a positive impact on his peers and teachers.”

Clark recently realized how much work the custodial and cafeteria staff does to help students every day. He decided to do something big to thank them.

Clark led an initiative to recognize the staff by creating posters for them and having other students and staff members sign them. As you walk through the hallways of Liberty Middle School, you can see Clark’s posters hanging up so everyone knows how much the school cares about their custodial and cafeteria staff.

Acts like this are common for Clark, and he often goes above and beyond to share kindness with his school community. He has become known around Liberty Middle School as an impressive student who will light up a room with his positive attitude and willingness to help, virtues that will prove helpful as he prepares to enter high school next year.

Outside of school, Clark enjoys listening to music, hanging out with his friends and riding his bicycle. He said he “always has a joke” that he’s eager to share, and he loves spending time with his classmates and friends at Liberty Middle School.

Congratulations to Luke for this recognition by ECUSD7 and Gerard Fischer!

