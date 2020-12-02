ALTON - Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison has provided more information about a fatal fire early Wednesday morning in the 2000 block of Alby Street in Alton. The call to the Alton Fire Department came in at 2:15 a.m. and the East Alton Fire Department was immediately called for a Box Alarm backup.

An 85-year-old man, who lived alone in the home, died in the fire.

“When crews got on scene, they were told there was probably someone inside,” Chief Jemison said. “There was significant fire coming out of the front and side of the house. Our firefighters made an initial hit on the fire and advanced into the residence and found the man between the dining room and hallway. He was slumped over, likely from smoke inhalation.”

The Madison County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office was immediately notified about the fire, Chief Jemison said.

“Our firefighters did a great job,” Chief Jemison added. “They had the fire under control within 45 minutes.”

Chief Jemison said the Madison County Coroner’s Office will release any additional information about the man who died in the fire. He said officials are still in the process of notifying the man’s next-of-kin.

