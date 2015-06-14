The lines to enter Busch Stadium snaked back and forth three times or more in places as fans eagerly awaited not just the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals, but also the ’85 throwback jersey giveaway.

“I was two years old,” laughed Carlos Villanueva, one of the senior members in the Cardinals clubhouse but still too young to remember the “Heat is On” roster.

Article continues after sponsor message

Randy Choate was ten, John Lackey was seven, and Matt Holliday was five years old. Kolten Wong wasn’t born until 1990.

Mike Matheny was in high school and although a big fan of Johnny Bench and the nearby Cincinnati Reds, the Cardinals manager shared he also followed the career of a St. Louis catcher.

“I was also a big Darrell Porter fan too,” shared Matheny. “I ended up becoming real close friends with quite a few guys off that ’85 team–Todd Worrell and Andy Van Slyke were my workout partners and I was able to kind of watch them through their careers. It was a good team. It was a good group of guys.”

Jose Oquendo was a teammate with much of the 1985 team, but didn’t actually make his Cardinals debut until the following season.

More like this: