COLLINSVILLE – Lorie Cashdollar came on the scene for Edwardsville's girls track and cross-country teams with a splash, gaining attention for some big achievements her freshman cross-country year in the fall of 2014; she's continued on that path ever since with both the Tiger cross-country and track programs, achieving much success and helping the Tigers reach the status of arguably one of the St. Louis area's top programs of its type.

Cashdollar closed out the Southwestern Conference portion of her career Wednesday with a win in the 800 meters at the SWC Girls Track and Field Championship at Collinsville's Kahok Stadium; she'll be heading to Chicago to run for DePaul University's women's cross-country and track programs next fall.

“It feels good; I've been working hard for this for four years,” Cashdollar said after her win in the 800. “To run the 800 and finish first and second with my teammate Maddie (Miller) feels good. I'm looking forward to the competition at DePaul, but also just having my teammates pushing me every single day.”

Cashdollar also led off the Tiger 4x400 relay team at the end of the meet; EHS finished third in the event. “To win the 800 was what I wanted to do today, and to run the time that I wanted (Cashdollar won the 800 in 2:17.20); 2:17 by myself means I have so much more left in competition.

“I'm always going to remember these years of my life, no matter what happens and to be successful means a lot to me – I've worked so hard over the years.”

