FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The Fairview Heights Police Department, in collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies, conducted a traffic safety campaign throughout July, emphasizing the importance of slowing down to save lives.

During the campaign, the Fairview Heights Police Department issued 80 speeding citations and 25 citations for other violations.

Additionally, seven traffic arrests were made for license violations, and one individual was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

The speed enforcement effort was funded by federal traffic safety funds, administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The campaign's primary goal was to enhance road safety and reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities in the state.

By focusing on speed enforcement, the Fairview Heights Police Department hopes to remind motorists of the critical role that speed plays in traffic safety and the potential consequences of ignoring speed limits.

