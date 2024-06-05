KAMPSVILLE - The seventh annual Trinity River Festival promises camping, great music and a fun weekend.

On Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8, 2024, community members can head out to the McCully Heritage Site in Kampsville for two days of music sponsored by Trinity’s Way, a local organization that supports animals and conservation efforts. Bands will play from 4 p.m. on Friday to midnight on Saturday, with an acoustic stage and a main stage fully booked.

“A lot of this is about building relationships and meeting people who are like-minded,” said Chris, one of the organizers of the festival. “Just come out and have a good time.”

On the main stage, the fun starts at 4 p.m. on Friday with Justus & The Experience, followed by Abigail Tate at 5:30 p.m., Agents of the Free at 7 p.m., Krickett & the Grilled Avocados at 8:30 p.m. and Spillie Nelson at 10 p.m. Friday’s acoustic lineup includes Hallelujah Lilley at 4:45 p.m., Everhart and Company at 6 p.m., Everhart and Light at 7:15 p.m. and Setback Sarahs at 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the main stage kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with Joshua Grassle & Friends, then Framily Values at 1 p.m., Datura at 2:30 p.m., The Peacelords at 4 p.m., Silver Material at 5:30 p.m., Modern Pasta at 7 p.m., The Trophy Mules at 8:30 p.m., Erin Jo and the Greater Good at 10 p.m., Liver Jones & the Flatworms at 10:30 p.m., and Liver Jones & Erin Jo collab at 11 p.m. On the acoustic stage, expect Sawyer Konkol at 12 p.m., Gabe Brady at 1:15 p.m., Will Marsh at 2:30 p.m., Joshua Grassle at 3:45 p.m., Jason Dunham at 5 p.m., Psychedelic Symphony at 6:15 p.m., Bill’s Problem at 7:30 p.m. and The Pruett Brothers at 8:45 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 per day or $50 for the whole weekend, which includes camping. You can buy tickets online until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. You can also buy tickets at the gate on the day of the event, but they will only take cash. While the camping is primitive, there are flushable toilets and hot showers.

The festival is family-friendly and pet-friendly. They have a bring-your-own-beer pollicy, but they ask attendees not to bring glass. There will be food vendors on both days.

In addition to the over 25 bands and solo acts that will be performing at Trinity River Festival, the event will also feature art vendors. The McCully Heritage Site has 940 acres of land, complete with hiking and fishing opportunities. The festival organizers — Chris, April and Brian — encourage people to enjoy these amenities and have fun in the outdoors.

“That’s a great thing about that location too is they also have fishing ponds so you can fish. They have trails and there are 940 acres of land up there so you can do a little hike with a beautiful scenic overlook of the Illinois River,” April explained. “So if you want to take a break from the music or you’ve got a little bit of downtime, there’s other things you can do too out there.”

Trinity River Festival was started to remember April’s daughter, Trinity, who loved listening to live music and being outdoors. Trinity’s friends and family started Trinity's Way in her memory to promote animal rights and conservation efforts around the Riverbend. Trinity River Festival is their main fundraiser, and the money they make goes toward clean-up efforts and other events throughout the year.

“I think for us it’s a constant reflection and reevaluation process after we do an event,” April said. “Any event, whether it’s Trinity River Festival or trivia night last October, our open mics, our litter clean-ups, we always talk about what’s true to Trinity’s spirit.”

Trinity and April’s family used to hike up at McCully Heritage Site, so they are eager to have the festival there this year. They hope to see many people come out and enjoy the live music, camping, outdoor fun and more in Trinity’s honor.

For more information about Trinity River Festival, visit the official Facebook event page. To learn more about Trinity’s Way, including how to donate, check out TrinitysWay.org.

