GLEN CARBON - The annual cardboard boat race at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon is sailing into its seventh year this weekend on Friday, July 26, 2024. The race will be held in the indoor pool at Meridian Village, a Lutheran Senior Services Life Plan Community in Glen Carbon, with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. and races starting at 2 p.m.



Residents and team members will use creativity and collaboration to transform upcycled cardboard from the community’s recycling program into cardboard boats, fostering an environment of healthy competition while promoting sustainability.

“While we see lots of friendly competition, we also enjoy the brainstorming and teamwork that brings an amazing craft to the water,” said Dawn Determan, Director of Community Wellness at Meridian Village, who coordinates the annual event.

To ensure the safety of all participants, boats must be made of cardboard and sized appropriately for someone to ride in - except for boats in the new “Mini Boat” category introduced last year. Boats also cannot have sharp edges or dangerous parts, and cannot contain substances like glitter, as it can cause blockage in the pool filtration system. Housekeeping team members will also be on standby in the pool to monitor each boat and ensure smooth sailing.

The Mini Boat category was designed for those without the space to build and store a larger cardboard boat. Mini Boats consist of any box or boat too small for a person to ride in, such as a shoe box.

Participation is open to anyone at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, including residents, staff, volunteers, and their families. To learn more about the annual cardboard boat race and the success of last year’s event, see this page on the Lutheran Senior Services website.

