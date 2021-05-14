CHICAGO - Pick 4 players are celebrating a series of straight 7’s after the numbers 7-7-7-7 were hit during the midday draw on Thursday, May 13. What this means for the pocketbooks of Pick 4 players is a big payday - with over $7 million in total prizes paid out for this draw.

The number seven is no stranger to the spotlight and has been loved for a long time by Illinois Lottery players.

Looking at recent winning around the number seven shows how Illinois Lottery players have been striking it lucky with this number lately. In the past seven months, Pick 4 players have cashed in over $133 million in prizes. And in the seven days between April 11-17, over 30,000 Pick 4 players took home the highest payout in the game’s history, winning a total of over $12.3 million in prizes.

Players can still be a part of the celebration of seven and get in on the action with an Illinois Lottery instant ticket. Retailers across the state have an array of instants featuring this fave number for players to scoop up:

Article continues after sponsor message Triple 777 This ticket features a doubler, tripler and $50 bonus instant with a top prize of $250,000.

7-11-21 An oldie but a goodie, this is Illinois’ first-ever instant ticket, giving players the chance to win up to $3,000.

Lucky 7 Doubler Players can win up to $17,777 and if their ticket reveals a "77" symbol, they win double the prize shown.

There are multiple ways to play, so it’s never been easier for Illinois residents 18 years of age and older to get in on the fun and purchase their Illinois Lottery ticket. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

Pick 4 is an Illinois-only game with two draws daily. Players can select four numbers and a style of play, and then choose the amount they would like to wager on the draw. Pick 4 drawings are conducted daily at 12:40 PM and 9:22 PM CST. For more information, visit illinoislottery.com.

