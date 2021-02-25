PULASKI COUNTY - A 76-year-old man - Lanny Stocke - died in a single-vehicle vs. cargo train crash at U.S. 51 at McIntosh Lane, approximately 1-mile south of Ullin in Pulaski County at 11:29 a.m. Feb. 23, 2021.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police

District 22

WHAT: Single Vehicle vs Cargo Train - Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: US 51 at McIntosh Lane (private lane), approximately 1 mile south of Ullin, Pulaski County

WHEN: Feb. 23, 2021 at approximately 11:29 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2021 White Ford Truck

DRIVER: Unit 1- Lanny Stocke, 76-year-old male from Carmi, IL – Deceased

PASSENGER: Unit 1- Betty Stocke, 74-year-old female from Carmi, IL – Deceased

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was turning west onto a private drive (McIntosh Lane) from US 51 in Pulaski County. The driver of Unit 1 pulled onto a rail crossing directly in the path of a northbound CN railroad train. The train struck Unit 1 and pushed it approximately ½ of a mile before coming to a stop. The driver and passenger of Unit 1 were both pronounced deceased on scene by the Pulaski County Coroner. There was no derailment or road closure. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

