ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, June 18, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Francesca Jones, 32 years of age, of the 8400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for three counts of Assault First Degree, three counts of Armed Criminal Action and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. A booking photo of Jones is attached. Jones is being held on a $750,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Defendant's sister's 2020 Dodge Challenger had reportedly been stolen. The following day, Defendant was driving with three minor boys in the car and noticed her sister's vehicle driving on West Florissant near the intersection of Goodfellow. Defendant chased the Dodge Challenger on West Florissant, turning onto Jennings Station, and at the intersection of Fairhaven and Jennings Station, the Dodge Challenger crashed into a truck in the intersection, resulting in serious physical injury to the truck driver. Defendant told police she was trying to ram the Dodge Challenger to stop it.

The vehicle ran off the road and caught fire. Defendant stopped and exited her vehicle. Defendant walked over to the Dodge Challenger and shot two occupants of the Dodge Challenger. One of the victims exchanged gunfire with Defendant. Police arrived on scene and Defendant was detained while police investigated. Defendant had placed her firearm in her purse in her trunk. Officer arrested Defendant, read Defendant her Miranda warnings, and after acknowledging her rights, Defendant makes statements to the police about what happened. Two bystander witnesses told police they saw Defendant shoot the victims who were in the Dodge Challenger.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

