The team, based out of Alton, is coached by Amanda Evola and Eric Foersterling. Front Row L-R: Chloe Segarra, Lauren Lenihan, Audrey Evola, Madelyn Brueckner Back Row L-R: Coach Amanda Evola, Kylie Angel, Ella Sievers, Jillian Nelson, Leah Link, Tracy Scroggins, Carli Foersterling, Coach Eric Foersterling not pictured Olivia Goodman

BRANSON, MO. - Alton-based Bluff City Elite 14u Evola placed fourth in the Fastpitch America Softball Association World Series held in Branson, MO. the week of July 16.

Thirty-one teams competed in the 14u age division over five days in a double elimination tournament. In bracket play, Bluff City Elite defeated the Force 3-2 (Texas), Team Missouri Elite 7-2 (Missouri), Mineral Area Mayhem 19-8 (Missouri), and the Shock 12-8 (Louisiana) before falling to the Oklahoma Athletics 3-1 and the Louisville Sluggers 13-1. Bluff City Elite wrapped up the season with a 75-30-4 record including nine first-place tournament finishes.

