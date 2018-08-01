75 WINS: Alton-based Bluff City Elite 14 and under team places fourth in Fastpitch World Series Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BRANSON, MO. - Alton-based Bluff City Elite 14u Evola placed fourth in the Fastpitch America Softball Association World Series held in Branson, MO. the week of July 16. Article continues after sponsor message Thirty-one teams competed in the 14u age division over five days in a double elimination tournament. In bracket play, Bluff City Elite defeated the Force 3-2 (Texas), Team Missouri Elite 7-2 (Missouri), Mineral Area Mayhem 19-8 (Missouri), and the Shock 12-8 (Louisiana) before falling to the Oklahoma Athletics 3-1 and the Louisville Sluggers 13-1. Bluff City Elite wrapped up the season with a 75-30-4 record including nine first-place tournament finishes. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip