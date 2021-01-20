CHICAGO – We’re watching history unfold before our eyes with an estimated $730 million jackpot being played for in tonight’s Powerball draw. This is the fourth largest Powerball prize in game history and the sixth highest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Powerball prizes have been popping up in the pocketbooks of players across the State. Since the jackpot began its roll on September 19, 2020, Illinois Lottery players have cashed in on $6,660,079 million in Powerball prizes.

This includes two top tier prizes for Illinois players - a $1 million and $50,000 prize. The $50,000 winning ticket from the Wednesday, January 13 drawing was sold at Mariano’s at 3020 Wolf Road in Westchester. The $1 million winning ticket from the Saturday, January 16 drawing was sold at the Circle K at 1300 Carbon St. in Marion, Illinois.

And that’s not the only ticket in town - the Mega Millions jackpot continues to soar with an estimated $970 million up for grabs in the next draw making this jackpot the second largest in the game history.

Following the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, January 19, another Illinois Lottery player won $1 million - for the third time in just under two weeks. The winning ticket was purchased at Lively Liquor at 1170 E. Higgins Rd. in Elk Grove Village.

Combined, these jackpots bring an estimated total of nearly $1.7 hundred million in top prizes up for grabs for lottery players.

Illinois Lottery players can stay in and still be a part of the action by purchasing their draw-based game tickets online via IllinoisLottery.com and the Illinois Lottery app. When visiting a retailer, the Illinois Lottery reminds players to practice safe social distancing and adhere to the store’s safety measures.

Powerball is played on Wednesday and Saturday, with the next draw taking place tonight, Wednesday, January 20 at 9:59 pm CT.

Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night, with the next draw taking place Friday, January 22 at 10 p.m. (CT).

