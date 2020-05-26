PERRY COUNTY - Illinois State Police released the following information about a crash in Perry County where a 71-year-old male was flown by helicopter from the scene to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is the report:

WHAT: Semi vs. Car Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Pyatt-Cutler Road at Cutler-Trico Road, Perry County

WHEN: May 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1 - 1997 Toyota Camry

Unit 2 – 2009 Freightliner semi in 5 axle combination

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Levi J. Gall, 25-year-old female of Willisville, IL – Minor Injuries – Refused treatment at the sceneUnit 2 – Bernard L. Carver, 71-year-old male of Ava, IL – Non-Life Threatening Injuries – Flown from the scene to a regional hospital via medical helicopter

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was northbound on Cutler-Trico Road while Unit 2 was eastbound on Pyatt-Cutler Road. Traffic on Cutler-Trico is required to stop at the intersection of Pyatt-Cutler Road, the through street. The driver of Unit 1 failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the path of Unit 2. The front end of Unit 2 struck the left front corner of Unit 1. Both vehicles came to rest upright on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The eastbound lane of Pyatt-Cutler Road was closed for approximately 2 hours for crash investigation and scene clean-up.

CHARGES: Gall, the driver of Unit 1, was cited for Failure to Stop at Stop Intersection.

