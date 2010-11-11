In the recent Knights of Columbus Regional Soccer Challenge competition held in Chatham, Toni Pantone (pictured), a 6th grade student at St. Ambrose School in Godfrey advanced to the K of C state soccer challenge in the girls11 year old division. The state competition will be held at the EIU campus in Charleston on November 20th. Toni entered the Knights of Columbus challenge in the Alton Council 460 local competition advancing to the district competition and then to the regional. Toni played soccer this past season for the Alton Park and Recreation Tigers and helped her team finish first.

