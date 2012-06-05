BETHALTO ---June 5, 2012---St. Louis Regional Airport is set to host the 6th Annual Bethalto Fireworks Celebration on Sunday, July 1st.

Cornerstone Assembly of God Church of Bethalto began the family-friendly event in 2007 as a gift to the local community and has continued to stage the celebration each year.This year's event has been expanded to include an area for crafters and vendors. The craft and vendor booths will open at 4 p.m. along with the bouncers for children. The remainder of the activities, games, entertainment and food will start at 6 p.m.The vendor area will close at 8 p.m. when the Harman Family takes the stage to perform. The fireworks, provided by Central States Fireworks, will serve as the grand finale starting at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Vendor/Craft space is still available for those interested in selling wares at this community event. Interested vendors should contact the Cornerstone Church office at 618-377-7625 or visit the website at www.CstoneChurches.com.

Cornerstone Church is located at 196 S. Moreland Road in Bethalto, IL. The Cornerstone Network includes additional campuses at 4836 N. Alby in Godfrey, IL (which also serves as the location for their Deaf Church) and 310 South Rapp Avenue in Columbia, IL. Cornerstone is actively dedicated to becoming the center of life for the community, taking the love of God out of the church walls and bringing it to the people. Cornerstone's mission is to offer a place for those throughout the Riverbend area to Connect with Faith, Family, Friends and Future. Cornerstone Church is an active member of the Assemblies of God, a Pentecostal denomination based in the United States, with over 12,000 churches and nearly 3 million adherents worldwide.

More like this: