CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — At 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, the Cahokia Heights Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a deceased male at a residence in the 2000 block of Maple Tree Lane.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered the body of 68-year-old Stephen L. Monigan, who had sustained apparent gunshot wounds.

A known acquaintance of Monigan, 56-year-old Vermonica L. Turley, was taken into custody at the scene.

The Major Case Squad was promptly activated, and 19 detectives were assigned to assist with the investigation.

By Friday, July 12, 2024, the results of the investigation were presented to the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office, leading to Turley being charged with one count of First Degree Murder.

Turley is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail pending further court proceedings, in accordance with the SAFE-T Act.

