67-Year-Old Benld Man Died In Single-Unit Fatal Traffic Crash
MACOUPIN COUNTY - A 67-year-old Benld man died in a single-unit fatal traffic crash in Macoupin County at 12:54 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
The man - 67-year-old Frank Wargo - was driving a 2014 Silver Dodge when the crash occurred on U.S. Route 66 near Koniak Lane, Macoupin County.
The following preliminary information is the report being released by Illinois State Police District 18:
WHAT: Single Unit Fatal Traffic Crash.
WHERE: U.S. Route 66 near Koniak Lane, Macoupin County.
WHEN: Feb. 22, 2021 at approximately 12:54 p.m.
VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2014 Silver Dodge.
DRIVER: Unit 1- Frank Wargo, 67-year-old male of Benld, IL (Deceased).
PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 66 near Koniak Lane. Unit 1 exited the roadway and traveled into a grove of trees and shallow ditch. Unit 1 stopped in the ditch facing southwest.
