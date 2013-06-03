June 7th - June 9th!

Friday: 5pm-Close - $15 Armbands or Tickets
Saturday: Matinee 2-6pm Tickets Only
Saturday: 6pm-Close - $15 Armbands or Tickets
Sunday: Matinee 2-6pm $15 Armbands or Tickets
Sunday: 6pm-Close Tickets Only

Tickets: $2.00 Each

Entertainment:
Friday: 7-11pm "Hands OFF"
Saturday: 7-11pm "The Wynders"
Sunday: 6-10pm "Misty Ridge"

  • Win $500 or $100 in Dads Club Raffle
  • Regular Saturday Night Bingo 7pm $$
  • Home Made Foods, Fish, Beer
  • Concessions and Games
  • Pony Rides

For Concession Information $50, Call 254-0051 or 531-6986

Rides and Games Furnished by "Little Egypt Shows"

