67th Annual South Roxana Dad's Club Homecoming June 7th - June 9th! Friday: 5pm-Close - $15 Armbands or Tickets

Saturday: Matinee 2-6pm Tickets Only

Saturday: 6pm-Close - $15 Armbands or Tickets

Sunday: Matinee 2-6pm $15 Armbands or Tickets

Sunday: 6pm-Close Tickets Only Tickets: $2.00 Each Article continues after sponsor message Entertainment:

Friday: 7-11pm "Hands OFF"

Saturday: 7-11pm "The Wynders"

Sunday: 6-10pm "Misty Ridge" Win $500 or $100 in Dads Club Raffle

Regular Saturday Night Bingo 7pm $$

Home Made Foods, Fish, Beer

Concessions and Games

Home Made Foods, Fish, Beer

Concessions and Games

Pony Rides For Concession Information $50, Call 254-0051 or 531-6986 Rides and Games Furnished by "Little Egypt Shows"