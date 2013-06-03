67th Annual South Roxana Dad's Club Homecoming
June 7th - June 9th!
Friday: 5pm-Close - $15 Armbands or Tickets
Saturday: Matinee 2-6pm Tickets Only
Saturday: 6pm-Close - $15 Armbands or Tickets
Sunday: Matinee 2-6pm $15 Armbands or Tickets
Sunday: 6pm-Close Tickets Only
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Tickets: $2.00 Each
Entertainment:
Friday: 7-11pm "Hands OFF"
Saturday: 7-11pm "The Wynders"
Sunday: 6-10pm "Misty Ridge"
- Win $500 or $100 in Dads Club Raffle
- Regular Saturday Night Bingo 7pm $$
- Home Made Foods, Fish, Beer
- Concessions and Games
- Pony Rides
For Concession Information $50, Call 254-0051 or 531-6986
Rides and Games Furnished by "Little Egypt Shows"
More like this: