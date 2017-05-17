(Busch Stadium) Prior to the start of tonight’s game the 1967 St. Louis Cardinals were honored to celebrate the 50th anniversary of that team winning the World Series.

“I think it was the best team that I played on from the mere fact, we didn’t beat ourselves too much,” stated Bob Gibson earlier in the afternoon. “We made mistakes–physical, but not mental. And I think a lot of times when you lose games it’s from mental mistakes.”

“It was a smart team,” echoed Tim McCarver. “We learned a lot from Lou Brock about how to run the bases, we weren’t naturally as fast as Lou. But he taught us daring on the bases and we didn’t make mistakes on the bases.”

The 1967 St. Louis Cardinals finished with a record of 101-60 and beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3 in the World Series.

Former St. Louis Cardinals and members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Lou Brock and Red Schoendienst leave the field after ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1967 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 17, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

