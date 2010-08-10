64th Annual South Roxana Dad’s Club Homecoming Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. 064th Annual South Roxana Dad’s Club Homecoming August 20 Thru 22, 2010



Hours:-Friday-Sat-5pm – Midnight

Sunday- 5pm -11pm

Armband Nights,Everynight-$15 Rides All Night (Different Color Each Night)

Tickets $2.00 Each.



Entertainment:

Friday-7-11pm “Hillbilly Authority”

Saturday-7-12pm “Golden Oldies Band”

Sunday—8:00pm “Harman Family”



Win $500 Or $100 In Dads Club Raffle

Regular Saturday Night Bingo 7pm $

Home Made Foods, Fish, Beer

Concessions And Games



For Concession Information $50, Call

254-0051 Or 254-3312



Rides And Games Furnished By “Little Egypt Shows”







