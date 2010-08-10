064th Annual South Roxana Dad’s Club Homecoming August 20 Thru 22, 2010

    Hours:-Friday-Sat-5pm – Midnight
    Sunday- 5pm -11pm
    Armband Nights,Everynight-$15 Rides All Night (Different Color Each Night)
    Tickets $2.00 Each.

Entertainment:
Friday-7-11pm         “Hillbilly Authority”
Saturday-7-12pm     “Golden Oldies Band”
Sunday—8:00pm      “Harman Family”

    Win $500 Or $100 In Dads Club Raffle
    Regular Saturday Night Bingo 7pm $
    Home Made Foods, Fish, Beer
    Concessions And Games

For Concession Information $50, Call
254-0051 Or 254-3312

Rides And Games Furnished By “Little Egypt Shows”

 
 

