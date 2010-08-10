64th Annual South Roxana Dad’s Club Homecoming
064th Annual South Roxana Dad’s Club Homecoming August 20 Thru 22, 2010
Hours:-Friday-Sat-5pm – Midnight
Sunday- 5pm -11pm
Armband Nights,Everynight-$15 Rides All Night (Different Color Each Night)
Tickets $2.00 Each.
Entertainment:
Friday-7-11pm “Hillbilly Authority”
Saturday-7-12pm “Golden Oldies Band”
Sunday—8:00pm “Harman Family”
Win $500 Or $100 In Dads Club Raffle
Regular Saturday Night Bingo 7pm $
Home Made Foods, Fish, Beer
Concessions And Games
For Concession Information $50, Call
254-0051 Or 254-3312
Rides And Games Furnished By “Little Egypt Shows”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.