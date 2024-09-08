BRIGHTON — A 62-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash near Nilo Farms at the Jersey County/Madison County border on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2024.

Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns reported that the man was in "critical condition" when he was flown from the scene by Survival Flight. The incident prompted a swift response from multiple agencies, including the Jersey County Sheriff's Office, Brighton Fire Department, Godfrey Fire Department, Illinois Conservation Police, and Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance.

More details and an update on the man's condition are expected to be released on Monday, according to Sheriff Manns.

