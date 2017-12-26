Springfield – Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Leo P. Schmitz today commissioned 61 Troopers during the Cadet Class 126 graduation ceremony at the ISP Academy. The new Troopers will report to ISP patrol districts throughout the state on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. Director Schmitz and the ISP command staff welcomed the new Troopers after delivering the Oath of an Officer before family and friends.

"Today these new officers join fellow Troopers in the long and proud tradition of the Illinois State Police," said Director Schmitz. "They will be tasked with continuing the mission of the ISP, serving and protecting the citizens of Illinois. I wish them well as they begin their journey in a fulfilling career with one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the nation," added Schmitz.Members of Cadet Class 126 underscored their commitment to becoming part of “Illinois’ Finest” by fundraising for the Special Olympics Illinois and donating 20 units of blood to the Central Illinois Community Blood Center.

The Troopers have completed a demanding 25-week regimen of physical and classroom instruction which included training in Terrorism Awareness, Domestic Violence, Critical Incident Response, Firearms Training, First Responder Certification, Illinois Vehicle Code, Criminal Law, Motor Carrier Safety, Juvenile Law, and more.

In addition to the 25-week academy training, probationary Troopers are required to participate in one-on-one mentoring with Field Training Officers (FTOs) under a 14-week field training program, expanding their training to 39 weeks. Probationary Troopers who successfully complete the field training program are advanced to solo-patrol status.

The new officers have been assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties, joining veteran Troopers in the effort to safeguard Illinois roadways:District 1 Sterling, 1 Trooper

District 2 Elgin, 3 Troopers

District Chicago, 34 Troopers

District 5 Joliet, 9 Troopers

District 8 Metamora, 1 Trooper

District 10 Pesotum, 4 Troopers

District 11 Collinsville, 1 Trooper

District 13 DuQuoin, 1 Trooper

District 16 Pecatonica, 3 Troopers

District 21 Kankakee, 4 Troopers

The ISP Academy is one of the most respected and recognized training facilities in the country. Dozens of law enforcement agencies also use the ISP Academy curriculum to meet standards set forth by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of the Illinois State Police is encouraged to visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information.

