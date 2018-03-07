ALTON - Quality Buick GMC Cadillac plans a Technology Clinic/Open House for 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 16.

Quality Business Manager Chad Stevenson said the purpose of the clinic is to assist Buick, GMC, Cadillac and Chevrolet model owners on how to best use their features built into their vehicles and how to program the features built into their cars and trucks. The event will also be an open house for the Quality dealership, which is a family-owned business in its 60th year of operation.

Stevenson said the day will also be a time when the public can meet their staff, that includes sales and service personnel and see the beautiful Alton facility, showcased in an above photo. The clinic is open to not only present Quality Buick GMC Cadillac clients, but the entire public to expose them to their products and how to use programs.

“There aren’t a lot of family owned businesses left that are three generations strong,” Stevenson said. “We started in October 1958. We give a lot of personal attention. We give people time to make their selections and provide good after-buy car attention. We have an excellent service department. Our whole goal is to keep the customers returning and establish a long-term relationship with clients. We now service three or four generations of people that started in the 1950s and 1960s. Now we have great-grandkids in families coming to the dealership.”

Stevenson said the Quality Buick Cadillac franchise offers just about everything from economy cars to trucks and more. Stevenson said he believes personal service and followup have been keys to the longevity of the well-established family business.

For more information, contact the dealership at (618) 465-8881 or visit 1620 E. Homer Adams Parkway.

