ST.LOUIS - Cruisin’ on the Mississippi since ‘64! Originally brought to St. Louis so visitors could have a closer look at the Gateway Arch, the 2024 season marks the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch 60thyear. To commemorate 60 years on the river, the public is invited to submit their best personal photos while aboard the Huck Finn, Becky Thatcher, Tom Sawyer, and even the Admiral or on the St. Louis Riverfront for inclusion on social media, 60th Riverboats Season webpage on GatewayArch.com, and in a commemorative collage.

Submissions may range from Gateway Arch construction (in the 60s) to City-County riverboat races (in the 80s) to trips to Kimmswick (in the 00s) as well as high school dances, rehearsal dinners, weddings, and field trips. Photos must include the Riverboats themselves or Gateway Arch but cannot include graphic or offensive material. Participants can upload their pictures and review official terms and conditions at gatewayarch.com/riverboat-photos . The deadline to submit photos is September 30.

“With all the history on the St. Louis Riverfront, we are excited to see what the public has to share,” said Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President of Multi-Modal Enterprises for Bi-State Development. “From the mid-1960s to today, the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch have a long tradition of offering memorable, sightseeing experiences along the St. Louis Riverfront.”

