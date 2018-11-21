THE RIVERBEND - The RiverBend Growth Association in coordination with the Cities of Alton, Grafton, and Wood River, and the Villages of Bethalto, East Alton, and Godfrey is proud to proclaim Small Business Saturday to be November 24th, 2018!

Small Business Saturday is a national holiday celebrating America’s small businesses, started by American Express in 2010. It happens on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the day after Black Friday, which is usually the fourth Saturday of November. According to American Express, since Small Business Saturday started, U.S. customers have reported spending an estimated total of $85 billion at independent retailers and restaurants. As shopping small catches on in communities everywhere, Small Business Saturday goes from a cause to a day of community celebration.

The municipalities of the Riverbend celebrate our local small businesses and the contributions they make to our local economy and community. Small Business Saturday continues to be an annual holiday shopping tradition — just one part of the larger Shop Small Movement to support small businesses every day and everywhere. A visit to the family-owned hardware store or a stop at the neighborhood restaurant not only supports our local economies, but it also promotes thriving communities.

Small Businesses employ 47.5 percent of the current workforce in the United States. Ninety percent of consumers say Small Business Saturday has had a positive impact on their community, and Small Business Saturday shows a 10.8 percent of a year over year growth. Seventy-five percent of all consumers plan to go to one or more small business as part of their holiday shopping. The RiverBend Growth Association and the municipalities support our local businesses that create jobs, boost our local economy and preserve our neighborhoods. We urge the residents our communities and communities across the region, to support small businesses and merchants on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year!

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities among our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities. The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community. You can reach the RiverBend Growth Association online at www.growthassociation.com or call the office at 618-467-2280.

