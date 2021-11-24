ALTON - Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department were called to another serious fire with a child possibly inside at 7:19 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Landing at Belle Meadows Apartment Complex, located inside the 300 block of Mitchell Street in Alton.

The child tragically died in the fatal fire. He has been identified as 5-year-old Malachi D. Scruggs.

"Upon the arrival of the Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department, a structure in the 300 block of Mitchell Street was engulfed with flames," Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said. "Alton firefighters began to attempt to extinguish the fire while searching the structure for the child.

"A child was found inside the burning structure and was immediately transported to an Alton area hospital. Tragically, the child - Malachi D. Scruggs - was later pronounced dead at the Alton area hospital."

"The Alton Police Department, Alton Fire Department, the Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating."

Chief Jemison said the results of the autopsy are pending.

"We all would like to express our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Malachi Scruggs," Chief Jemison and Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido both said. "This investigation is ongoing."

