EAST ALTON — A dumpster fire on the 900 block of 5th Street prompted a swift response from the East Alton Fire Department on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived promptly at the scene and managed to extinguish the flames, preventing further damage. The cause of the fire has not been disclosed, and no injuries were reported.

The East Alton Fire Department has not released additional details about the incident.

