Big Brothers Big Sisters Ladies Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, June 11th. The 18 hole - best ball scramble tournament will take place at The Orchards in Belleville. The $85 entry fee includes green fees and cart, flighted prizes based on number of teams registered, a catered luncheon, goody bags stuffed with tasty offers & discounts; prizes for closest to the hole; attendance prizes and a at the end of your round enjoy appetizers courtesy of The Office Bar and Grill.

Registered golfers are invited to attend a golf pre-party on Thursday, May 31 at Macy's, St. Clair Square. Party guests will have the opportunity to meet representatives from Estee Lauder and P&G Fragrances, view a fashion show featuring ladies golf & sports apparel, sample wines & appetizers, and enjoy shopping discounts & free product samples. Attendees will also be able to visit with LPGA pro Laura McCune who will be on hand to talk to guests about improving their golf game.

Article continues after sponsor message

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois is a non-profit organization serving St. Clair, Madison, Clinton and Monroe counties. We make a difference in the lives of hundreds of children-at-risk each year by matching each child with a volunteer adult mentor who provides friendship

and guidance.

To register a team or for hole sponsorship signage opportunities, please call Missy at 398-3162.

More like this: