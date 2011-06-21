BETHALTO — June 21, 2011 — St. Louis Regional Airport is set to host the 5th Annual Bethalto Fireworks Celebration on Sunday, June 26th.

Cornerstone Assembly of God Church of Bethalto began the family-friendly event in 2007 as a gift to the local community and has continued to stage the celebration each year. The event begins at 6 PM with games, activities, entertainment and food. The fireworks are provided by Central States Firework and serve as the grand finale starting at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Stage entertainment this year will include live performances by two fan favorites – The Great Romance at 6:30 p.m. followed by The Harman Family at 8 p.m. The Harman’s music style ranges from traditional bluegrass to country and gospel while The Great Romance is a dynamic contemporary Christian band touring this summer from New Jersey to California. With these diverse styles of music, the stage entertainment appeals to all ages.

The activities and entertainment are free. Food, soda and bottled water are available for purchase. Church volunteers will be cooking up thousands of hot dogs, hamburgers and brats along with serving nachos and ice cream to keep the prices to a minimum. “We want to make this event affordable for everyone and our great volunteers make that possible,” said Senior Pastor Phil Schneider. “More than 250 volunteers come our here and spend most of the day in the heat preparing the food and setting up all the games, tents and parking. They really do an incredible job.”

The event will also include a car show. Car owners wishing to participate may call the church office for more information, visit the church website to download a registration form or register on site beginning at 5:30 p.m. There is no registration charge.

Because the celebration is a family-friendly event, guests are asked that no alcohol or coolers be brought onto the airport grounds. Bethalto Police Chief Alan Winslow said, “I think having no alcohol has a positive impact. The church does a phenomenal job in putting it together.”

“This is really a community event and would not be possible without the support and cooperation of the airport staff along with the Bethalto Police and Fire Departments,” said Pastor Phil. “Our congregation looks forward to this event every year and from what we hear, the community does too. We are praying for good weather and a great event.”

For more information about the Bethalto Fireworks Celebration, visit the Cornerstone Church website at www.CstoneChurches.com or call 618-377-5682.

