Bisola Folami, of Health Care Service Corporation's (HCSC) Management Steering Council, presented preschoolers at the Granite City South Head Start center with a $5,000 donation recently. The gift was a

complete surprise to the nonprofit, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, that operates this center and five others in Madison County, Illinois that prepare children for kindergarten. HCSC operates Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and chose to support the mission of Riverbend Head Start because it complements, "our mission of promoting the health and wellness of our members and Illinois communities," said

the award letter. Adults pictured with Folami from left are Rosemarie Brown, Executive Director of the local chamber; Lisa McKee, Teacher Assistant; Rhonda Brinkman, Teacher; and Becky Wingerter, Supervisor of the Head Start center located at 1249 20th Street in Granite City. The funds will be used to support education, health and family strengthening services that Head Start provides to nearly 1,000 qualifying children.