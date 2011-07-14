SAINT LOUIS, MO – Scott Credit Union is hosting the NCCS 5K Charity Run on Saturday, September 17, 2011 at the Southern Illinois University campus in Edwardsville, Ill. Race day registration will open at 8:00 a.m. and the run begins at 9:00 a.m., rain or shine. All proceeds will benefit the National Children’s Cancer Society (NCCS). Trophies will be awarded to the top male and female runners. First, second, and third place medals will be given in each age category. A warm-up and cool down will be provided by kettlebell training facility Studio RKC, LLC.

Pre-registration costs $20 and must be paid by September 10, 2011 in order to guarantee a race T-shirt. Registration the day of the run is $25. Participants may register online at www.theNCCS.org/5Kcharityrun or contact Jessie at 314-446-5222 or jmeurer@theNCCS.org.

The National Children’s Cancer Society (NCCS), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a not-for-profit organization that is committed to improving the quality of life for children diagnosed with cancer and their families worldwide. The NCCS serves as a financial, emotional and educational resource for those in need at every stage of illness and recovery. For more information or details, call 314-241-1600 or visit www.theNCCS.org.

