EDWARDSVILLE — The Class of 2024 gathered on Saturday at Edwardsville High School (EHS) to celebrate their graduation, marking the culmination of an eventful year filled with memories and achievements. The ceremony took place in the school’s auditorium, attended by students, faculty, and family members.

Principal Dr. Steve Stuart, who has known many of the students since their middle school days, welcomed the graduates and reminisced about their journey. "Many of you have had the 'pleasure' of knowing me for the last seven years, taking us back to our middle school beginnings," he said. "I distinctly remember at our first sixth-grade Fling you guys jumping around goofily to Miley Cyrus’s 'Party in the USA.'"

The ceremony began with a processional led by the EHS Orchestra, directed by Victoria Voumard, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance recited by Quinton Kolnsberg and Wyatt Kolnsberg, the Class Presidents. The Chamber Singers, under the direction of Emily Ottwein, performed "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Jill Bertels, President of the District 7 Board of Education, introduced the board members, and Dr. Patrick Shelton, the Superintendent, delivered special comments.

"It was incredible to see our 570+ students reach this milestone in their lives and to have been a part of it. Whether they are going to the military, a trade school, college, or joining the workforce, I am so proud of this class of 2024 and am excited to see what they will accomplish as they move onto the next phase of their lives," Principal Dr. Steve Stuart said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The ceremony featured speeches from Student Council Co-Presidents Quinton Kolnsberg and Wyatt Kolnsberg, as well as from Summa Cum Laude graduate Abigail Stacy. Jacob McKey, the Student Council President, also addressed the class, highlighting their achievements and the camaraderie that has defined their high school experience.

Dr. Stuart presented class honors and recognized the achievements of the Class of 2024 before Keith Baker and Sairee Knabe conducted the roll call of graduates. Diplomas were presented by members of the District 7 Board of Education.

The event concluded with a recessional to J.S. Bach’s "Brandenburg Concerto No. 3," performed by the EHS Orchestra. The Class of 2024 officers, including Vice Presidents Kelley Flannery and Olivia Kolnsberg, Treasurer Kelsey Renth, Historian Maggie Pifer, and Secretary Elise Burk, were acknowledged for their contributions.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Stuart encouraged the graduates to continue moving forward and to never lose their playful spirit.

"While I would never pick a favorite class, especially since this is being recorded, the Class of 2024 has set the bar high for classes that follow," he said. "But please, as you move on from EHS and continue to grow, never stop dancing goofily!"

More like this: