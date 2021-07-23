ALTON - The classic victorian era mansion once owned by Isaac Scarritt at 1025 E. George Street in Alton is a beautiful nationally registered historic home that is receiving considerable positive attention now that it's on the market.

The home was built on one of the highest points in Middletown Alton by Scarritt in 1860. The home's Italianate architecture, a popular style in the Midwest between 1850 and 1870, features a flat roof, rectangular shape, and a tall appearance.

Alton historian Don Huber said the Scarritt house is breathtaking. One of its key historic factors is its six large chimneys. He said it has been nicknamed "Six Chimneys." The home has 12 total fireplaces, six on each of the two main floors. The historic home is massive, with close to 6,000 square feet, and has 15 total rooms, including seven bedrooms and five baths.

Huber said Scarritt played a big role in Alton's history and was instrumental in the development of the Alton School System. At one time he even served as superintendent. Huber also said Isaac was the son of Nathan Scarritt one of the pioneer settlers of Godfrey. Isaac was also once in the dry goods business and one of his clients in 1855 was none other than a young lawyer Abraham Lincoln, who later became U.S. president.

"Godfrey was once known as Scarritt's Prairie," Huber said.

This property at 1025 George Street in Alton is for sale at a list price of $565,000. View the listing and full details on Landmark Realty Godfrey's website.

About Landmark Realty Godfrey

Whether you're buying or selling, Landmark Realty Godfrey we can help you get the best deal. With unparalleled industry knowledge, experience, and local expertise, they're the Godfrey, IL Real Estate experts you've been looking for.

For more information about Landmark Realty Godfrey visit GodfreyLandmark.com or call (618) 466-1513.

More like this: