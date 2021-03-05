ST. LOUIS - A 55-year-old woman - Michelle Clayton - of the 1300 block of Clinton Street in St. Louis, faces a warrant issued Friday, March 5, 2021, for Hindering Prosecution of a Felony in a triple homicide case in St. Louis. Clayton is being held on $25,000 cash only (no 10%) bond.

The deceased in a triple homicide have been positively identified as Roseann McCulley, 34 years of age, Kayden Johnson, 13 years of age, and Kaylee Brooks, 6 years of age, all of the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail in St. Louis, Missouri 63033. Roseann is the mother of Kayden and Kaylee.

At 11:32 p.m. on March 4, 2021, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail for a call for service for a shooting. Responding officers located a female, 34 years of age, and two children, a 13-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the residence. All three victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. The female was the mother of the two children.

On Friday, March 5, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued at large warrants on suspect Bobby McCulley III, 35 years of age, of the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail in St. Louis, Missouri, for three counts of Murder First Degree, three counts of Kidnapping First Degree, one count of Burglary First Degree, and seven counts of Armed Criminal Action. McCulley III later was discovered dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Clinton Street in St. Louis.

The St. Louis County Police probable cause statement for Clayton reads: "Between March 4, 2021 and March 5, 2021, the Defendant misled and lied to police to prevent the apprehension of Bobby McCulley for a triple homicide."

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

