NORTH COUNTY ST. LOUIS - At 8:33 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a vehicle accident in the 6200 block of Fort Bellefontaine Road. Upon arrival, officers located a single-vehicle accident. The vehicle struck a tree. The 54-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no occupants of the vehicle.

The incident is under investigation by the North County Precinct and the Crime Scene Unit. The investigation remains ongoing.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

