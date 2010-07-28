St. Louis, MO, July 5, 2010- The Midwest Magic Jubilee, announced today the 54th Annual, St. Louis, Midwest Magic Jubilee (http://www.mmjubilee.com ) will be held Thursday, August 12, to Saturday, August 14, 2010 at the St Louis Airport Hilton Hotel.

This year’s event will celebrate the 99th birthday of one of America’s great stage magicians, John Calvert. John has performed magic for an astounding 80 years, which includes Broadway and international performances around the world. John has worked as director, actor, and has taken part in over 40 motion pictures. A biographical documentary entitled “John Calvert – His Magic and Adventures” has been released on DVD. Saturdays evening show will feature Calvert, come help us celebrate John’s 99th birthday.

The Jubilee is three days packed with 11 lectures, a close up and stage contest, magic dealers from around the world, and three evenings (Thursday, Friday, Saturday) of outstanding magical stage shows that are open to the public. Each show will start at 7:30 p.m. at the St Louis Airport Hilton Hotel Grand Ballrooms. This year the impressive list of world famous magicians include: John Calvert(Kentucky), Joshua Jay (New York), Barrie Richardson (Texas), Losander (Las Vegas), David Acer (Canada), Keith Fields(England), Ed Ellis(Ohio), Eric Jones(Virginia), Nathan Kranzo(Michigan), Pattrick Przysiecki(Ohio), and Scott Wells(Texas). Tickets for the evening shows are $15 for adults, $8 for kids, plus VIP Tickets for $20, and can be purchased at the door, or by calling (314) 295-7968 or at http://www.mmjubilee.com.

The Jubilee is a not-for-profit (501-C-3) organization and operated by International Brotherhood of Magicians Ring 1, and Society of American Magicians Assembly 8.

To learn more about the Midwest Magic Jubilee visit our website at http://www.mmjubilee.com

For performer interviews or general information

Contact:

Terry Richison

314-791-9108

terry@mmjubilee.com

http://www.mmjubilee.com

