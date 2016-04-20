ALTON - The Police Benevolent and Protective Association, Alton Unit #14, 80th Annual Policeman’s Ball at the Argosy Alton Casino is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

The PB&PA, a 501c3 non-profit organization represents the law enforcement officers of the Alton Police Department and is involved in many community projects to include Alton Boys & Girls Club and the Alton Police Youth Camp.

Each year, the Alton PB&PA hosts a Policeman’s Ball in an effort to raise funds for the projects the APD is involved in throughout the year. The ball also gives the community, city leaders and local businesses the opportunity to show their support and appreciation for the men and women of the APD who work to keep the City of Alton safe.

The event raises money for the PB&PA fund, which is used to fund several local organizations and community events. Proceeds from the event will benefit the PB&PA Alton Unit #14, Alton Boys & Girls Club, the Alton Police Youth Camp and other local organizations.

“We only do this one fundraiser a year, so it’s all or nothing,” said Pierson. “A lot of the money we raise will fund our Shop with a Cop event that we do each year around Christmas.”

Shop with a Cop provides gifts for children of families in their time of need during the holidays. The children are hand selected by social workers within the school district.

The PB&PA also hosts a Food Basket Drive each year around Thanksgiving and Christmas where groceries are provided to underprivileged families throughout the holiday season.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and cocktail hour begins in conjunction with the silent auction. A presentation of the colors and the playing of the Nation Anthem officially kicks off the event at 7 p.m. and dinner is served shortly after.

“After dinner, we will present checks to the different organizations we have selected for this year,” said Pierson. “Then we will continue the silent auction, which ends around 8:45. At nine, we have an entertainment DJ from Complete DJ Needs for everyone to cut loose a little bit and have a good time.”

Items in the silent auction range from a lakeside weekend getaway in Kentucky to barbeque grills and meat packages. There is a booze raffle, gun raffle and a 50/50 drawing.

The Policeman’s Ball is open to the public and organizations are encouraged to come out, represent their group and support the community effort all while having a good time.

“It’s called the policeman’s ball, but it is for the community,” said Pierson. “We would love to see a full house.”

The PB&PA would like to thank our Chief Level Sponsors, Robert "Bob" Sanders Waste, Ameren and Fast Eddie’s Bon-Air and their Captain Level Sponsor, SWMK Law of St Louis as well as all of the other sponsors that can be found on their Facebook page.

For any further questions concerning the event, sponsorship or donations, contact Andrew Pierson at altonpolicemansball@gmail.com or visit the PB&PA Facebook Page, at https://www.facebook.com/pbpa14/?fref=ts\.

