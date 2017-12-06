50th Anniversary for Bill and Marge Groppel Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. William R. and Margaret E. Groppel (Bill & Marge) of Godfrey are celebrating their Golden anniversary December 18, 2017! Article continues after sponsor message Married on December 18, 1967 by the late Father William Hembrow at St. Marys Catholic Church in Alton. Celebrating their parents are Kristine Marie Groppel and Matt Costello of Godfrey, and William Paulda Groppel and Leslie Knight with their daughter Kaylee of Rochester, Washington. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football