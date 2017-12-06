William R. and Margaret E. Groppel (Bill & Marge) of Godfrey are celebrating their Golden anniversary December 18, 2017!

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Married on December 18, 1967 by the late Father William Hembrow at St. Marys Catholic Church in Alton. Celebrating their parents are Kristine Marie Groppel and Matt Costello of Godfrey, and William Paulda Groppel and Leslie Knight with their daughter Kaylee of Rochester, Washington.

More like this:

Aug 23, 2023 - Agency Honors Former Recreation Director

3 days ago - EHS Senior Earns “Excellence in Edwardsville” Award For Food Drive Donation

Sep 18, 2023 - St. Louis, Fenton and Cortland Artists Will Have Displays At Art Fair

 