ALTON – AARP recently hosted an appreciation event through the state of Illinois that celebrated and recognized the work that these unsung heroes do to disrupt aging, create new possibilities, and make life better for their communities across Illinois.

Amongst the fifty honorees throughout the state, two individuals from Senior Services Plus were honored. Senior Services Plus, Executive Director, Jonathon Becker was honored as an age disruptor. Mr. Becker leads not only to serve seniors, but he employs them as well. Becker regularly hires individuals 55 and over to staff the agency, and most of its paid drivers are retired and enjoying a second career at SSP. Also honored through this event, is a volunteer with the Foster Grandparent Program, Frances Carter, who is sponsored through Senior Services Plus. At 95, Frances Carter continues to give back to her community, working with adults with disabilities as a volunteer at the Warren G. Murray Developmental Center in Centralia. She serves as a foster grandparent to residents of the center, who very much appreciate the loving attention and care she provides. As her nominator put it, "Ms. Carter is a go-getter and serves as an inspiration to people of all ages."

Article continues after sponsor message

Senior Services Plus (SSP) has offered programs to enhance the well-being of seniors for over 44 years. Last year Senior Services Plus provided assistance or direct care for over 30,000. Aiding seniors through programs and services such as Meals on Wheels, Transportation Program, Community Care Program, Foster Grandparent Program, Information and Assistance, a Wellness Center (open to ages 16 and up), The School House Grill (open to the public), and Trips and Activities. For more information on any of these programs call: 618-465-3298.

More like this: