CHICAGO — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois in the Wednesday, April 28 game drawing. One $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Graham’s BP gas station at 5 W. North Avenue in Northlake and the other $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store at 600 S. Main in Tuscola, Illinois.

The Illinois Lottery urges these lucky Powerball winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize.

These wins bring bonus bucks to Illinois Lottery retailers, making them winners too. The stores that sold the winning tickets will each receive a cash bonus of $500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning tickets.

“Large wins like this are huge!” says Alex Muñoz, Marketing Manager of Graham Enterprises, Inc., which owns the BP gas station in Northlake where one of the winning Powerball tickets was sold.

Muñoz recognizes the importance of these winning moments and hopes this big win will bring in more business and regular customers to their store. “With Lottery being one of our key drivers for customers, showcasing a $50,000 win will help build loyalty for this location.”

These latest Powerball wins in Illinois add to the multitude of prize-winning moments for Powerball players across the state already this year. Six prizes of $1 million and 23 prizes of $50,000 have been won by Powerball players in Illinois so far in 2021. In total, more than one million winning tickets have been sold, bringing in over $12 million in Powerball prizes for lucky lottery players in Illinois.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize and guidelines to claim prizes can be found on the Illinois Lottery website.

The Powerball jackpot continues to roll and the top game prize has reached $142 million for the next draw which is tonight, Wednesday, May 5 at 9:59 p.m. CT. Powerball tickets are $2 each and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1. The Powerball game is played every Wednesday and Saturday night and for more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com or download the Illinois Lottery app on your smartphone.

