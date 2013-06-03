Beverly Farm is the happy recipient of $50,000 raised at the former Mayor of Bethalto, Steve Bryant’s, retirement party. After 16 years, Bryant ended his tenure with a retirement fundraiser benefiting Beverly Farm.

“It was an honor to have Beverly Farm chosen as the recipient and host of the retirement fundraiser for Mayor Bryant. Collaborative relationships within the community allow Beverly Farm to have an impact on the community along with the people who live at Beverly Farm,” says Martha Warford, Beverly Farm’s Executive Director. “The money raised will assist in expanding Beverly Farm’s Equestrian Center and will also allow growth of our Special Olympic program.”

The retirement fundraiser was held mid-May. “Nearly 200 came out to celebrate former Mayor Bryant’s retirement and support Beverly Farm. It was an awesome event,” says Jeff Rains, Beverly Farm’s Equestrian Center’s Director.

The money will allow for new amenities to be able to expand the Special Olympics program, allowing Beverly Farm to serve more people in the River Bend area and people who live at Beverly Farm. The current logistics of Beverly Farm’s Equestrian Center allows for a complete riding and boarding atmosphere including a 10+ acre pasture, 140’ x 60’ indoor arena featuring a pro stride arena recyclable rubber surface, 60’ round training pen with a sand surface, 11 training stalls at 12’ x 12’, tack and handling equipment available, matted alleyways for safety and accessibility, ADA compliant mounting ramp, and a climate controlled viewing area.

“On behalf of Beverly Farm I would like to thank Steve Bryant, Bethalto Charities, and the community for everything you do and continue to do for Beverly Farm and our equestrian programing,” says Warford.

Beverly Farm’s Equestrian Center, located at 6301 Humbert Road in Godfrey, IL, and is one of only a handful of facilities in the region.

“The Equestrian Center is a great place for anyone over the age of 16 to volunteer their time and have fun,” says Rains. “Dedicated volunteers are vital to the program as a bond forms between the rider, horse, and volunteer.”

There are ample opportunities for those who wish to assist, including horse handlers, side walkers during lessons, barn chores and exercising horses. Each volunteer will be able to use their own personal strengths and talents at Beverly Farm’s Equestrian Center.

For more information, please contact Jeff Rains at 618-466-0367 ext. 787, or e-mail at jrains@beverlyfarm.org.

