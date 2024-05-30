BETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union recently awarded five, $1,000 scholarships to local area high school graduates Lucas Naugle, Dane Henderson, Ella Proctor, Joshua Gilbert, and Brian Cole.

Lucas Naugle is a graduate of Civic Memorial High School. He plans to attend the University of Illinois-Springfield to pursue a degree in Computer Science. Dane Henderson, a graduate of Triad High School, plans to attend Saint Louis University and earn a degree in Nursing. Ella Proctor is a graduate of Edwardsville High School. She plans to earn a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alabama. Joshua Gilbert, a Roxana Senior High School graduate, plans to attend Missouri S&T to earn a degree in Nuclear Engineering. Brian Cole is a graduate of Althoff Catholic High School. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to study Software Engineering.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.



Photo1: Lucas Naugle – Civic Memorial High School, Graduation Class 2024

Photo 2: Dane Henderson – Triad High School, Graduation Class 2024

Photo 3: Ella Proctor – Edwardsville High School, Graduation Class 2024

Photo 4: Joshua Gilbert – Roxana Senior High School, Graduation Class 2024

Photo 5: Brian Cole – Althoff Catholic High School, Graduation Class 2024

