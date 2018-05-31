$5,000 awarded to 1st Mid America Credit Union Scholarship winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union recently awarded five, $1,000 scholarships to local area high school graduates Brian Formea, Paula Knaack, Gabi Ramirez, Emily Richards, and Rachael Welsh. Brian Formea is a graduate of Alton High School, who is pursuing a degree in Physical Therapy. He plans to attend Maryville University. Paula Knaack, a graduate of Maroa-Forsyth High School, is attending University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She plans to study Aerospace Engineering. Gabi Ramirez is a graduate of Civic Memorial High School. She plans to attend Lindenwood University-St. Louis, pursuing a major in Biological Sciences with an emphasis in cellular and molecular biology. Emily Richards, a graduate of Roxana Senior High School, is attending Southwestern Illinois College. She plans to study Nursing. A graduate of Plaza Heights Christian Academy, Rachael Welsh is planning to attend Culver-Stockton College, obtaining a degree in Business. Article continues after sponsor message With a history of serving members’ financial needs for over 80 years, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not for profit cooperative financial institution that now serves more than 65,000 members through 12 locations in Illinois and one in Missouri. Additional information on 1st Midamerica can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Theater Thursday, Ropers, A&A Boutique, and More!