Alicia Lignoul – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union , Community Relations Coordinator, Brian Formea and his mother – Alton High School, Graduation Class 2018

Paula Knaack – Maroa-Forsyth High School, Graduation Class 2018 and Laura Black – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Decatur Branch ManagerBETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union recently awarded five, $1,000 scholarships to local area high school graduates Brian Formea, Paula Knaack, Gabi Ramirez, Emily Richards, and Rachael Welsh.

Brian Formea is a graduate of Alton High School, who is pursuing a degree in Physical Therapy. He plans to attend Maryville University. Paula Knaack, a graduate of Maroa-Forsyth High School, is attending University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She plans to study Aerospace Engineering. Gabi Ramirez is a graduate of Civic Memorial High School. She plans to attend Lindenwood University-St. Louis, pursuing a major in Biological Sciences with an emphasis in cellular and molecular biology. Emily Richards, a graduate of Roxana Senior High School, is attending Southwestern Illinois College. She plans to study Nursing. A graduate of Plaza Heights Christian Academy, Rachael Welsh is planning to attend Culver-Stockton College, obtaining a degree in Business.

With a history of serving members’ financial needs for over 80 years, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not for profit cooperative financial institution that now serves more than 65,000 members through 12 locations in Illinois and one in Missouri. Additional information on 1st Midamerica can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

Amber Scott – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Gabi Ramirez – Civic Memorial High School, Graduation Class 2018, and Alan Meyer – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, President and CEO

Amber Scott – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Emily Richards – Roxana Senior High School, Graduation Class 2018, and Alan Meyer – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, President and CEO

Rachael Welsh – Plaza Heights Christian Academy, Graduation Class of 2018 and Dianna Welsh, Parent of Rachael Welsh

