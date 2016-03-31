ALTON - On Thursday April 7th Pride, Incorporated, (Pride) a local, non-profit organization dedicated to community beautification, will publicly celebrate its 50th anniversary during its annual dinner at Lewis & Clark Community College Commons in Godfrey.

Pride’s roots date back to the mid-60’s when Alton was thriving and had no shortage of blue or white-collar jobs. Business and community leaders saw a need for an organization to educate, coordinate and unite the community and its resources toward the common goal of beautification.

In 1966, 106 individuals, businesses, industries and organizations (Pride’s founders) were of a mindset that, if they formed an organization in which the entire community was invited to participate, the river bend area would prosper through the effort.

Article continues after sponsor message

Over the past 50 years, thousands of trees have been planted, flower beds built and nurtured and fountains cleaned and repaired. Pride’s annual area-wide litter pick-up events have attracted generations of volunteers who truly accentuate the best our community has to offer. Pride’s Bucket-Brigade initiative has organized the painting of hundreds of houses and our latest major project was erection of the Miles Davis statue in downtown Alton in the fall of 2015.

The April 7th dinner begins with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Join us for an evening of reminiscing over past achievements and hear about our current projects and glance into what the future hold for our community-centered nonprofit organization.

Dinner fee is $60.00 per person; a table of 8 can be purchased for $450.00.

Reservations and full payment must be received no later than April 4, 2016. For further dinner information go to www.PrideIncorporated.com or call 618-467-2375.

If you cannot attend the dinner and you’d like to make a donation toward keeping our communities beautiful, please make a donation to Pride, Inc.

More like this: