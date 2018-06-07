ALTON - 5 A’s Thrift Shop has relocated to 2600 State St. Suite W in North Alton, at the corner of Elm and State Street, near Joe K’s Restaurant. The 5 A’s Thrift Shop features new and gently used items ranging from household, small furniture, floral, purses, clothing, jewelry and more. The selections change daily and are supported by the community donations.

The 5 A’s Thrift shop was created to offset expenses for the care of the animals that are sheltered on Alby Street at the 5 A’s Shelter, now in its 62nd year.

“Word got out quickly about the shop’s relocation in and our community’s response was positive and very generous to help with stocking the new shelves,” stated manager Sue Mueller. “It took a bit longer then expected to move and settle into the new location, but we wanted it just right for our customers.” 5 A’s Thrift Shop will continue to take donations during regular business hours that will remain the same: Tuesday thru Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The shop does not accept electronics, VHS tapes, mattresses or damaged items. To ensure your donation is right for the Thrift shop, please contact in advance.

A grand opening celebration will be set sometime later in the summer. 5 A’s Thrift Shop can be found on Facebook, fiveas.org or contact the Thrift directly at 618-254-0635 for more information.

